‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa

Ghana defender Daniel Armartey insists the penalty that led to the Black Stars’ win over South Africa was the correct decision.

The Leicester City centre-back was involved in a tussle with Bafana Bafana’s Rushine De Reuck when a corner-kick was swung in.

Having gone to the ground following some contact, Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye awarded a controversial penalty to Ghana.

Andre Ayew stepped up and scored from 12 yards to give the Black Stars the lead, which eventually saw them finish as Group G winners.

Many South African’s have since protested against the penalty decision, with the country’s FA announcing on Monday that it had filed a complaint at FIFA and CAF for the match to be reviewed.

Commenting on the incident, Amartey, who was on the receiving end of the crucial foul, said he was pulled by De Reuck.

According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, Amartey told him the South African defender only left him when he was falling to the ground.

“After the game, I asked Amartey about the penalty, he told me he was pulled,” Saddick Adams posted on Twitter.

“He said the South African defender held his hand at the back and pulled him but left it when he was falling off. The camera didn’t capture that.”

Meanwhile, Ghana captain Andre Ayew believes the penalty awarded to Ghana against South Africa was a legitimate call.

According to him, the Black Stars deserved at least two more penalties during Sunday’s tense game against Bafana Bafana.

“It was a clear penalty on [Amartey]. In fact, we had chances to get more penalties and should have been given two more,” Ayew said after the game.

