'The IGP must arrest this team' – Ghanaians react to Hearts of Oak's 6-1 defeat to Wydad

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Several Ghanaians on social media have had their say after Hearts of Oak were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Wydad Athletic Club.

The Phobians were outplayed and battered 6-1 in Casablanca on Sunday evening, in a game that was largely one-sided.

Hearts went into the game with a narrow 1-0 advantage from the first leg of the second preliminary round of the competition.

twitter.com

However, they couldn’t build on that result and were picked apart right from the blast of the whistle as Wydad sealed a 6-2 aggregate win.

Goals from Simon Nsuva, Ayman El Hassouni, Achraf Dari and Yahya Jabrane gave the hosts a healthy first-half lead, before Ayoub El Amloud and Nsuva added two more in the second half to complete the rout.

Patrick Razak got Hearts’ only consolation goal as the Ghana Premier League champions were humiliated on the road.

twitter.com

In the aftermath of the game, several Ghanaians took to social media to share their opinions on how the match panned.

While some Hearts fans expressed their disappointment, rival fans took the opportunity to troll the Phobians after their heavy defeat.

See some of the best reactions from Twitter below:

