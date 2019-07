The highest number of goals ever recorded in the AFCON history was 99 in 2008 when Ghana hosted the rest of Africa.

Although, AFCON 2019 has witnessed 100 goals, the average game per goal in 2008 surpasses it, with an average goal of 2.0 and 4.1 respectively.

The leading top scorer in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is Odio Ighalo of Nigeria with four goals, while five players have registered three goals.

15 players have two goals to their name, whereas 50 players have a goal each, including those with own goals.

Below is the full list of goal scorers:

Goals Name Position Number Country

3 Odion Ighalo Forward 9 Nigeria

3 Sadio Mane Forward 10 Senegal

3 Adam Ounas Midfielder 12 Algeria

3 Cedric Bakambu Forward 17 Congo DR

3 Riyad Mahrez Forward 7 Algeria

2 Bongani Zungu Midfielder 8 South Africa

2 Youcef Belaili Midfielder 8 Algeria

2 Mohamed Salah Forward 10 Egypt

2 Ahmed Elmohamady Defender 3 Egypt

2 Youseff En-Nesyri Forward 19 Morocco

2 Jonathan Kodjia Forward 14 Cote d'Ivoire

2 Youssef Msakni Midfielder 7 Tunisia

2 Michael Olunga Forward 14 Kenya

2 Mickael Pote Forward 10 Benin

2 Wilfried Zaha Forward 9 Cote d'Ivoire

2 Emmanuel Okwi Forward 7 Uganda

2 Stephane Bahoken Forward 9 Cameroon

2 Jordan Ayew Forward 9 Ghana

2 Charles Carolus Andriamahitsinoro Forward 2 Madagascar

2 Mohamed Yattara Forward 2 Guinea

1 Yaya Banana Defender 4 Cameroon

1 Clinton N'Jie Forward 7 Cameroon

1 Ima Andriatsima Forward 9 Madagascar

1 Alex Iwobi Midfielder 18 Nigeria

1 Thembinkosi Lorch Forward 23 South Africa

1 Joslin Kamatuka Midfielder 14 Namibia

1 Khama Billiat Midfielder 11 Zimbabwe

1 Kenneth Omeruo Defender 22 Nigeria

1 Andre Ayew Midfielder 10 Ghana

1 Chancel Mbemba Mangulu Defender 22 Congo DR

1 Ismaila Sarr Forward 18 Senegal

1 Islam Slimani Forward 13 Algeria

1 Jonathan Bolingi Forward 9 Congo DR

1 Moubarak Boussoufa Midfielder 14 Morocco

1 Geoffroy Serey Die Midfielder 20 Cote d'Ivoire

1 Britt Assombalonga Forward 19 Congo DR

1 Maxwel Cornet Forward 11 Cote d'Ivoire

1 Mbwana Samatta Forward 10 Tanzania

1 Amadou Haidara Midfielder 4 Mali

1 Moise Adilehou Defender 13 Benin

1 Johanna Omolo Goalkeeper 23 Kenya

1 Thomas Partey Midfielder 5 Ghana

1 Lalaina Nomenjanahary Forward 12 Madagascar

1 Diadie Samassekou Midfielder 8 Mali

1 Wahbi Khazri Forward 10 Tunisia

1 Anicet Abel Midfielder 13 Madagascar

1 Ibrahim Amada Midfielder 15 Madagascar

1 Idrissa Gueye Midfielder 5 Senegal

1 Sory Kaba Forward 21 Guinea

1 Taha Yassine Khenissi Forward 11 Tunisia

1 Djalma Campos Forward 7 Angola

1 Max Alain Gradel Midfielder 15 Cote d'Ivoire

1 William Ekong Defender 5 Nigeria

1 Samuel Chukwueze Midfielder 13 Nigeria

1 Baghdad Bounedjah Forward 9 Algeria

1 Krepin Diatta Midfielder 15 Senegal

1 Francois Kamano Forward 10 Guinea

1 Marco Ilaimaharitra Midfielder 6 Madagascar

1 Balde Diao Keita Forward 11 Senegal

1 Sofiane Feghouli Midfielder 10 Algeria

1 Adama Traore Midfielder 21 Mali

1 Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet Midfielder 7 Egypt

1 Adama Traore Forward 14 Mali

1 El Hacen El ld Midfielder 18 Mauritania

1 Abdoulay Diaby Forward 23 Mali

1 Saimon Msuva Forward 12 Tanzania

1 Patrick Henry Kaddu Forward 9 Uganda

1 Moussa Marega Forward 9 Mali

1 Ferjani Sassi Midfielder 13 Tunisia

1 Naim Sliti Midfielder 23 Tunisia