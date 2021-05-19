‘Show him who’s boss!’ – Thiago Silva’s wife hails him for confronting Amartey

The melee initially started between Ricardo Pereira and Antonio Rugider but other players soon got themselves involved, including Leicester’s Amartey.

The Ghanaian had attempted to separate his teammates from the confusion but was wildly confronted by Silva and Mason Mount.

Amartey was subsequently shown a yellow card by referee Mike Dean for his role in the escalation of the row.

In the aftermath of the game, Thiago’s wife, Belle, took to Twitter to praise her husband for confronting Amartey.

“That’s right Thiago Silva. Show who’s boss,” she tweeted, accompanied by a photo of the incident.

It will be recalled that riled up several Chelsea fans following Leicester’s FA Cup victory over the Blues over the weekend.

The Foxes won their first-ever FA Cup trophy when defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium last Saturday, thanks to a wonder strike by Youri Tielemans.

While celebrating the triumph in their dressing room, Amartey was captured on camera throwing Chelsea’s pennant to the ground.

The Ghanaian came under severe criticism from Chelsea fans, with some taking to Twitter to express the displeasure at his actions.

A section of some neutral fans also described Amartey’s behaviour as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unwarranted’.