RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Show him who’s boss!’ – Thiago Silva’s wife hails him for confronting Amartey

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Belle Silva, the wife of Thiago Silva, appears to have enjoyed her husband confronting Daniel Amartey during Tuesday’s Premier League game between Chelsea and Leicester City.

‘Show him who’s boss!’ – Thiago Silva’s wife hails him for confronting Amartey
‘Show him who’s boss!’ – Thiago Silva’s wife hails him for confronting Amartey Pulse Ghana

With a lot at stake in the top-four decider, there was a row between both sets of players towards the end of the game, while Chelsea won 2-1.

Recommended articles

The melee initially started between Ricardo Pereira and Antonio Rugider but other players soon got themselves involved, including Leicester’s Amartey.

The Ghanaian had attempted to separate his teammates from the confusion but was wildly confronted by Silva and Mason Mount.

Amartey was subsequently shown a yellow card by referee Mike Dean for his role in the escalation of the row.

In the aftermath of the game, Thiago’s wife, Belle, took to Twitter to praise her husband for confronting Amartey.

“That’s right Thiago Silva. Show who’s boss,” she tweeted, accompanied by a photo of the incident.

It will be recalled that riled up several Chelsea fans following Leicester’s FA Cup victory over the Blues over the weekend.

The Foxes won their first-ever FA Cup trophy when defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium last Saturday, thanks to a wonder strike by Youri Tielemans.

While celebrating the triumph in their dressing room, Amartey was captured on camera throwing Chelsea’s pennant to the ground.

The Ghanaian came under severe criticism from Chelsea fans, with some taking to Twitter to express the displeasure at his actions.

A section of some neutral fans also described Amartey’s behaviour as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unwarranted’.

Leicester City are, however, understood to have later reached out to Chelsea to apologise for the Ghanaian’s actions.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final

Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final

John Mahama’s son Sharaf scores to kickstart 2021 Wolves Cup tournament

John Mahama’s son Sharaf scores to kickstart 2021 Wolves Cup tournament

C.K Akonnor to name Black Stars squad for two European friendlies today

Ghanaians raise questions over CK Akonnor’s latest Black Stars call-ups

North Korea pull out of World Cup qualifiers

North Korea have pulled out of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Creator: Kurt SCHORRER