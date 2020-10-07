The 27-year-old delayed in joining his teammates because he had to wait until transfer deadline day to seal a mega move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal on Monday.

Also joining the team in camp are Kassim Nuhu, Alexander Djiku, Bernard Mensah, Joseph Aidoo and Tarique Fosu who was handed a late call up by Coach C.K Akonnor.

Their arrivals increase the number of players to nineteen. Coach C.K Akonnor on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 held his first training session with the squad at the Emir Sports complex in Antalya, Turkey.

The players in camp are as follows:

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Razak Abalora, Benson Annag, Kamaldeen Suleyman, Captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Nicholas Opoku, Emmanuel Lomotey, Eugene Ansah, Baba Iddrisu, Gideon Mensah, Thomas Teye- Partey, Samuel Owusu, Yakubu Mohammed, Bernard Mensah, Kassim Nuhu, Tarique Fosu, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo.

The team had their first training session on Tuesday and they will hold another training on Wednesday as preparations continue for Friday’s game against the Eagles of Mali. Turkey ahead of Ghana friendlies against Mali and Qatar.