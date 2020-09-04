According to him, the Atletico Madrid midfielder would do a good job sitting in front of Arsenal’s defence.

Partey is said to have his eyes set on a move away from La Liga, with his release clause pegged at €50million.

Thomas Partey

“I would strengthen the central defence. I wouldn’t mind a guy like Partey, sitting in front of the defence, somebody a bit angry," Traore, who played in Arsenal’s youth team in the mid-2000s, told talkSPORT.

“He reminds me a bit of Gilberto Silva or Vieira, somebody who can go out there and have a go.

“I think Arteta’s doing a great job and I can only see them doing well in the future to be honest.”

Partey has been a subject of massive transfer speculation following his starring performances for Diego Simeone’s side.

The 26-year-old is reportedly a target of some Premier League heavyweights, with Manchester United and Arsenal said to be scrambling for his signature.

Indeed, the Ghanaian midfielder’s father also recently intimated that his son is open to moving to the English topflight.