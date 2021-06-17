‘Arteta didn’t push me’ – Thomas Partey details infamous incident with Arsenal manager

With Arsenal already down by a Son Heung-Min goal, Partey suffered an injury towards the end of the first half.

While the game was still in session, the 28-year-old attempted to walk off the pitch after feeling some discomfort in his calf.

However, Tottenham took advantage of their numerical advantage to launch a blistering counter attack. Spotting the danger of their opponents, Arteta have Partey a nudge to get back on the pitch to save the situation.

Despite the midfielder’s effort, his limping self couldn’t run back in time as Harry Kane made it 2-0 to Jose Mourinho’s Spurs.

The incident sparked criticism for Arteta, with some fans suggesting he didn’t care about the health of the player.

However, Partey has clarified that that was not the case. According to him, the Spaniard did not push him.

“Well I think people misunderstood that situation,” the former Atletico Madrid star said in an interview with TV3.

“I remember when I first took the ball from one of the Spurs players and then I felt my calf, and then I was walking straight to the bench. And then I didn’t know what happened, I saw them attacking us.

“Arteta did not push me. I tried to run back to try and save the situation but I could not because it was very painful. And then the media took it and everything went viral.”

Meanwhile, Partey also admitted that it has not been easy adapting to life in the Premier League.

The Ghana international joined the Gunners last summer from Spanish side Atletico Madrid in a deal estimated to be worth £45 million.

Partey battled a series of niggling injuries in the just-ended season, which limited his game time for the North London outfit.

However, he still managed to feature 33 times for Mikel Arteta’s side and contributed three assists during the campaign.

Discussing how his first season at Arsenal went, the midfielder gave an honest assessment, saying it was full of ups and downs.

He was, however, quick to add that he enjoys the challenge, while expressing hope that he’ll get even better next season.

“I think everybody has seen it, up and downs, we had good times and bad times, but you know this is my first season and I think I had to adapt to how they play, get used to my mates and I think now I’m getting used to them and I know with hard work, everything will be okay for the next season.