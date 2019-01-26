Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez scored for Diego Simeone's side, while the visitors had Djene Dakonam and Leandro Cabrera dismissed late on - both for two bookable offences.

Atletico have lost just once in the 20 league games this season.

Antoine Griezmann fetched the opener for the hosts in the 27th minute with a low finish on the edge of the box after he was beautifully set-up by Thomas Partey's sleek through pass.

Diego Simeone's men sealed the victory 10 minutes later after a rebound fell kindly to Saul Niguez who fired home from close range.

Partey lasted the entire duration of the match as the Madrid-based side picked their 44th-point of the campaign.

Sevilla moved above Real Madrid into third place in the table after thrashing Levante 5-0.

Wissam Ben Yedder, Andre Silva, Franco Vazquez, Pablo Sarabia and Quincy Promes all netted for the hosts.

Barca travel to Girona on Sunday (kick-off 15:15 GMT) and Real face Espanyol