Partey was on the scoresheet as Diego Simeone’s side defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 at the RDZ Arena.

The 25-year-old tapped in from close range in the second half to cap off an impressive showing against the Russian outfit.

In the aftermath of the game, Partey preferred to commend the efforts of the entire team rather than dwell on his goal.

He took to Instagram to post a group photo of himself, Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa, accompanied by the caption: “Big team win.”

Partey has been in imperious form this season, having nailed down a place in the Atletico Madrid first team.

The Ghanaian midfielder was the star of the show when the Rojiblancos held Real Madrid to a goalless draw over the weekend.

And, he once again delivered a starring performance as Atletico recorded their first win in this season’s Champions League.