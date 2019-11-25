They have joined 28 other players who have distinguished themselves in 2019 for both club and country.

Some of the other notable names who have been shortlisted are winner of the award for the past two years Mohammed Salah and his Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane.

CAF

The 28th edition of the annual football awards which will take place on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.

The list of nominees is compiled by a panel of media and technical professionals. It features several award categories for men’s and women’s football including: African Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goal of the Year, Africa Finest XI, Federation of the Year and several new award categories which will recognise exceptional contributions to African football and inspiring individuals.

The Inter clubs Player of the Year Award has been reintroduced and will be dedicated to honouring key actors in CAF’s club competitions

Full list of nominees for CAF Awards 2019:

African Player of the Year

· Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

· André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

· Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria& Al-Sadd)

· Carolus Andriamatsinoro (Madagascar & Al Adalah)

· Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

· Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon & Paris Saint-Germain)

· Ferjani Sassi(Tunisia & Zamalek)

· Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

· Idrissa Gueye (Senegal & Paris Saint-Germain)

· Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)

· Jordan Ayew (Ghana & Crystal Palace)

· Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

· Kodjo Fo Doh Laba (Togo & Al Ain)

· Mahmoud Hassan"Trezeguet" (Egypt & Aston Villa)

· Mbwana Samatta (Tanzania & Genk)

· Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

· Moussa Marega (Mali & Porto)

· Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)

· Nicolas Pepe (Côte d'Ivoire & Arsenal)

· Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)

· Percy Tau (South Africa & Club Brugge)

· Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

· Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

· Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

· Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia & Esperance)

· Thomas Teye Partey (Ghana & Atlético Madrid)

· Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

· Wilfred Ndidi (Nigeria & Leicester City)

· Wilfried Zaha (Côte d'Ivoire & Crystal Palace)

· Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)