Thomas Partey returns from injury to inspire Arsenal to victory over Norwich

The injury kept Partey out for a month, causing him to miss the Gunners’ defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

However, he was back in the squad for Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Norwich and was introduced in the second half.

The 28-year-old replaced Albert Sambi Lokonga in the 62nd minute and made an instant impact by being involved in his side’s opening goal.

Partey located Bukayo Saka with a splitting pass, who in turn found Nicolas Pepe on the right flank. The Ivorian’s curling effort came off the post but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on hand to tap the ball home.

Arsenal’s win over Norwich has lifted the club from the bottom of the Premier League table, as they currently occupy 16th.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has challenged Partey to become a leader in the Gunners’ dressing room.

“He has been missing for the last year or so, because he missed almost six months of competition last year, which is a lot, because he came very late as well in the transfer window,” Arteta said.

“He is a player that has to be one of the leaders, he has to be the boss in midfield and one of the senior players that has to carry responsibility out of the young players and lead. We have been missing that big time.

“He is a player that has that winning culture, because he has won a lot in the game already, and to have these kind of players in the team is extremely important. So he has got a huge role to play in the team.”