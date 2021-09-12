RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Partey returns from injury to inspire Arsenal to victory over Norwich

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Thomas Partey made his first appearance of the season as Arsenal recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.

Thomas Partey returns from injury to inspire Arsenal to victory over Norwich
Thomas Partey returns from injury to inspire Arsenal to victory over Norwich

The Ghana international has been unavailable for selection after suffering an injury against Chelsea during a pre-season friendly last month.

Recommended articles

The injury kept Partey out for a month, causing him to miss the Gunners’ defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

twitter.com

However, he was back in the squad for Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Norwich and was introduced in the second half.

The 28-year-old replaced Albert Sambi Lokonga in the 62nd minute and made an instant impact by being involved in his side’s opening goal.

Partey located Bukayo Saka with a splitting pass, who in turn found Nicolas Pepe on the right flank. The Ivorian’s curling effort came off the post but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on hand to tap the ball home.

Arsenal’s win over Norwich has lifted the club from the bottom of the Premier League table, as they currently occupy 16th.

twitter.com

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has challenged Partey to become a leader in the Gunners’ dressing room.

“He has been missing for the last year or so, because he missed almost six months of competition last year, which is a lot, because he came very late as well in the transfer window,” Arteta said.

“He is a player that has to be one of the leaders, he has to be the boss in midfield and one of the senior players that has to carry responsibility out of the young players and lead. We have been missing that big time.

“He is a player that has that winning culture, because he has won a lot in the game already, and to have these kind of players in the team is extremely important. So he has got a huge role to play in the team.”

Pulse Sports Exclusive interview with Thomas Partey

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘I swear, score or else…’: Video shows CK Akonnor ‘threatening’ Kwame Poku during SA game

‘I swear, score or else…’: Video shows CK Akonnor ‘threatening’ Kwame Poku during SA game

Mali 3-0 Ghana and 5 worst Black Stars performances under CK Akonnor

South Africa beat Ghana

‘Success isn’t always what it seems’ – Asamoah Gyan tweets after Black Stars' defeat

‘Success isn’t always what it seems’ – Asamoah Gyan tweets after Black Stars' defeat

Jean-Pierre Adams: Ex-France defender dies after 39 years in coma

Jean-Pierre Adams: Ex-France defender dies after 39 years in coma