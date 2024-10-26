Thomas Partey shares beautiful moment with daughter before Arsenal face Liverpool

In the Instagram story, the Ghana international, dressed in all-white, is captured playing with his child, who was also clad in a white baby dress. The baby holds up a yellow and green toy, and Partey proudly smiles at her.

There were other colourful toys on the table in what seemed like an enchanting moment between father and daughter.

Partey and his girlfriend, Janine Mackson reportedly got married at a private ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child together this year.

Arsenal clash with Liverpool

Meanwhile, the Black Stars midfielder will hope to replicate his performance in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool.

Partey made two clearances, one interception, four recoveries, and won two out of four tackles.

Arsenal will battle league leaders Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium tomorrow, October 27, 2024, at 4:30 pm local time.

The Gunners will be without key defender William Saliba, who was sent off in their 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

Martin Odegaard, Kieran Tierney, and Takehiro Tomiyasu are all ruled out, while Bukayo Saka, Ricardo Calafiori, and Jurien Timber remain doubtful options.

Kelleher is expected to continue in post in place of the injured Allison. Three other players including Federico Chiesa, Conor Bradley, and Harvey Elliot race against time to make the squad.