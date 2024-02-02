Thomas Partey suffers injury setback in Arsenal training

Last week, Partey made a return to training after missing the last two and a half months due to a muscle injury.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in October, which ruled him out of action for an extended period. Partey subsequently missed Ghana's participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars exited at the group stage.

However, Arsenal released a statement last week saying the player had returned to first-team training and could feature in their Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

The latest update, though, is that the Ghanaian has suffered an injury update and will not play against Liverpool this Sunday.

“Thomas Partey had a little setback a few days ago, unfortunately he’s not available,” Arteta said at the pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Mirror.

“Whether it is a matter of days or weeks, we will see. He felt something again in a very similar area. I’m not a doctor, but he felt something in a very similar area and he wasn’t able to train the last few days.”

Meanwhile, Arteta believes Arsenal are a better side when Partey is on the pitch and said the Gunners need the midfielder.

"He always looks strong and very good. That’s not the issue, it’s that we need him," said the Arsenal manager.