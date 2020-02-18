READ MORE: VIDEO: Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo mistakenly hacks down Zidane during La Liga game

The Ghanaian midfielder, whose current deal comes to an end in June 2023, expressed his desire to stay at Los Rojiblancos.

"My agent is talking to [Atletico Madrid]," he told Onda Madrid.

"Sometimes we know that we don't always have what we want and I hope everything goes well.

"Like all the youth players developed here, all who played in the academy want to be here and they know what this club is about."Partey is flattered by the interest of several European clubs, but he made clear that he is not willing to depart Atletico unless he feels unwanted.

"I think I am proud for having attracted the attention of other teams and this motivates me because it makes me feel that I am doing things well and improving things," he added.

"There are things that you always think since childhood, but when you grow up things can change and you don't know what can happen, but my desire is to stay here until the team don't want me anymore.

""These are things that sometimes are not decisions of the player, they are decisions of the club and I always say that if the club want me here then I will be here until they don't want me anymore."