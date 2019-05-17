The midfielder’s representative said his client is yet to commit to another club but is open to a move should his release clause be met.

Partey has risen to become an integral member of the team since joining the Spanish giants in 2013.

Having helped the Rojiblancos to the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup in recent years, the 25-year-old has extended his fine form to the current season.

“I can say that right now, I haven’t talked to anyone, even if Inter are a top club,” Jimenez told Passione Inter.

“There’s a €50 million release clause in his contract, a figure that’s cheap for a player like Thomas.

“We’ll wait for the season to end and then we’ll see.”

Partey has made over 40 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and recording a further five assists.

The Ghanaian has a €50 million (£43m) release clause in his deal with Atletico which runs until 2023.

Earlier this season, Atletico manager Diego Simeone intimated that the midfielder is good enough to play for Europe’s best sides.

"I liked Thomas [Partey] today. He and Rodrigo [Hernandez Cascante] were great," the Argentine said in January.

"I think he's improving; Thomas is an amazing player. He could have played for Manchester City, Manchester United.

"We're talking about a great player here. I rate him very highly."

Meanwhile, Partey is expected to play a key role for Ghana when the Black Stars grace the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next month.