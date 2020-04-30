The 26-year-old has been a major transfer talk and the media has been speculating a possible move away from the Madrid capital for the Ghanaian midfielder.

It is understood Arsenal have tabled down 50 million euros to secure the signature of Thomas Partey.

But Atletico Madrid who are keen on keeping Partey have reportedly offered the box to box midfielder a wage raise that will see him receive 130,000 a week.

Agents of Thomas Partey JJ Sport Managers SL have fueled the speculation of a possible move away from Atletico Madrid for their clients after putting up an engagement post on their Instagram page encouraging their followers to pick the next destination of the former Tema Youth midfielder.

They outlined Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-German, Arsenal and United as Partey’s five options and Atletico Madrid were omitted from the list.

The Instagram story was live for several hours before being deleted and the agency later apologised for the post in a short statement. "In view of the post that was made on Wednesday 29 April 2020 on our Instagram account, regarding the future of our player Thomas Partey, from JJ Sport Managers we want to convey that this post was not approved by the company management,’ it said. ‘An internal investigation has been opened to find out what exactly happened.

"We are sure that this has not been intentional on the part of any of our workers and it is probably an unfortunate mistake. ‘The post was deleted as soon as we became aware of its existence. ‘In addition, the passwords of all our social profiles have been modified to restrict access only to essential personnel."