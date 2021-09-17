‘Tie and dye’ – Kotoko trolls Hearts of Oak over new Umbro kits

At a ceremony held at the World Trade Center in Accra, the Phobians launched their jerseys in colourful fashion, maintaining the rainbow colours on both strips.

However, just a few minutes after the unveiling, Kotoko jabbed their rivals by referring to their jerseys as “tie and dye” on Twitter.

This was in response to an earlier tweet from Hearts of Oak, a video where a red cloth was being turned into a mop to wipe the floor.

Kotoko’s colours are predominantly red and their fans did not take lightly to Hearts’ tweet, which was obviously a veiled dig.

The Porcupine Warriors have been rivals to Hearts for many decades now, with the two teams being the most successful clubs in Ghana.