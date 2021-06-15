Watching Ghana lose to Uruguay at 2010 World Cup was painful – Fosu-Mensah

The Black Stars were on the verge of becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the quadrennial showpiece before losing on penalties to the South Americans.

The defeat was made more painful by the fact that Ghana had a penalty in the final seconds of extra time after Luis Suarez used his hand to keep out Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header.

Pulse Ghana

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot, allowing Uruguay to win 4-2 on penalties and progress to the semi-final.

Fosu-Mensah, who is currently in Ghana, has revealed that he was watching the game with his family, and says it was painful to watch the Black Stars lose in that manner.

“I get emotional when they lose. Especially against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup,” the Bayer Leverkusen defender said on The Tracker on Citi TV.

“This is because in Amsterdam we lived in a flat with a lot of other Ghanaians. When that happened it was painful but when Ghana was scoring my brother and I would open the door and shout in celebration. When you think about it, it is special.”

Pulse Ghana

Fosu-Mensah arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, for the summer holidays and has been enjoying his time in the country.

The defender was born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam and has spent the better part of his life in the European country.

Back in the country of his parents for the first time in a long while, the 23-year-old said he has been watching the Black Stars despite being based in the Netherlands.

“I have been watching Ghana especially the 2010 World Cup. It was the first time Kevin Prince Boateng joined the national team.”

“Recently I have seen that unfortunately they lost to Morocco, but yeah I have been watching,” he said.

Fosu-Mensah has represented the Netherlands at youth level and also played three times for the Dutch national team, although he was left out of their squad for Euro 2020.

He was on the books of Manchester United for four and a half years, before joining German side Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021.