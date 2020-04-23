The win is Kotoko’s second highest win in the Africa inter club competitions after their 7-0 win against Sony Ela Nguema of Equatorial Guinea in 2013.

The goals came from the boots of Charles Taylor 20, Ahmed Toure 53, 88 Edmund Owusu Ansah 69, Aziz Ansah 83 and Douglas Nkrumah 90+2.

Charles Taylor in the 20th minute put Kotoko ahead after a lay off from Nana Arhin Duah to end the first half 1-0.

Back from recess, Asante Kotoko scored five goals to put the game beyond USCAFOOT.

Kwame Obeng Darko who came on for injured Charles Taylor made it two before team captain Edmund Owusu Ansah scored the third goal.

Defender Aziz Ansah and Ivorian striker Ahmed Toure scored the fourth and fifth goals before Douglas Nkrumah scored the last of the six goal thriller two minutes to the end of the game.

The win gives Kumasi Asante Kotoko a huge advantage ahead of the second leg tie and the chance to play in the money zone of the lucrative club competition for the first time.

At the same venue on Saturday, Ghana's Accra Hearts of Oak pipped Tunisian club, Etoile Du Sahel by a lone goal in the Champions League third round eliminator.

The Phobians scored in the 35th minute through new signing Ruben Senyo after tapping in a rebound from a Bernard Dong Bortey strike.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Berekum Arsenals drew goalless with Angolan side, Petro Atletico at the Sunyani Coronation Park.