They thrilled the fans with good football & walloped Great Ashanti 3-0 through two goals from Ramoni Gibrine & a goal from Kofi Pare.

They had won the FA Cup in the 1961/1962, 1962/1963 & added the 1963/1964 season to win it three consecutive seasons. Republicans would also win the 1964/1965 FA Cup to make it four on the trot- this feat is still unprecedented in the anal of the competition.

Real Republicans which was formed by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah through Ohene Djan (Director of Sports at the time) was dissolved after the 1966 coup d’état that toppled the Nkrumah led government.

The team produced most of the players that won the 1963 AFCON.

Real Republicans were also called (Osagyefo's Own Club).

Ohene Djan formed it by recruiting two of the finest players from each of the top clubs in Ghana.

For instance, Baba Yara & Dogo Moro from Kotoko; Addo Odametey and Doddo Ankrah from Hearts, etc