Real Tamale made their debut in the topflight in the 1978 season and finished 3rd on the league log and had since been a force to reckon with.

However, they bowed out of the topflight in the 2010/2011 season after a defeat against New Edubiase United on matchday 29 at the Gyamfi Park.

Stephen Manu scored the only goal of the game from the spot kick to confirm their relegation to Division One.

As a result of this the side which has produced stars such as Ghana legend, Abedi Ayew Pele and Mohammed Gargo would begin the 2011/2012 season in the second tier of Ghana football as they sit last from bottom with 32 points ahead of the final day matches.

RTU played their final home game in the premiership on June 5 against Aduana Stars before bidding goodbye to top-flight football after 33 years of competition.

RTU returned to the topflight league in 2012/2013 and got relegated after accumulating just 2 points which are the worst points by a Ghana Premier League side.

The 'Pride of the North' have since been playing their football in the Division One League

In other news on that fateful day, Liberty Professionals defeated Asante Kotoko for the very first time in the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Michael Helegbe’s added minute goal handed Asante Kotoko a 2-3 defeat at their own back yard.

Ahmed Toure and Nathaniel Asamoah scored twice for the hosts, but Helegbe and Alfred Nelson bagged a brace and a goal respectively to overturn the results.