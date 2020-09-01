He fends off competition from John Mensah and long jumper Ignatius Gaisah to win the topmost award.

Stephen Appiah played a key role as Ghana reached the round of 16 of the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

Appiah was however absent but his mum, Comfort Afua Mortey received the converted prize on his behalf.

The well-attended event, dedicated to honour outstanding sportsmen and women within the year in review was spiced up with the presence of some very important dignitaries including Ministers of State and Members of the Diplomatic Corps amongst others.

Below Is the full list of award winners:

• 2006 Sports Personality of The Year - Stephen Appiah

• Male Footballer of The Year - John Mensah

• Female Footballer of The Year - Sheila Okine

• Special Meritorious Awards -Richard Kingston -John Mensah

• Female Athlete of The Year - Vida Anim

• Male Athlete of The Year - Ignatius Gaisah

• Discovery of The Year - Anita Amankwah

• Promising Player of The Year - Alhaji Saanie Mohamed

• Referee of The Year - Alex Kotey

• Professional Boxer of The Year - Yakubu Amidu

• Amateur Boxer of The Year - Awusoni Yekini

• Volleyball Player of The Year- Iddrisu Banousin Wakiki

• Hockey Player of The Year (Male) - Salia Nsalbini

• Hockey Player of The Year (Female) - Emily Aggrey

• Weightlifter of The Year - Majetie Fetrie

• Young Golfer of The Year -Nicolo Catto

• Female Golfer of The Year - Mona Captan

• Dedication and Valour - Cynthia Akweley Lamptey

• Chairman of The Year - Cliff Aboagye

• Special Award - Ataa Lartey

• Male Handball Player Of The Year - Peter Amegashie

• Coach of The Year - David Duncan

• Team of The Year - Black Stars

• Scrabble Player of The Year - Michael Quao

• Female Handball Player of The Year - Comfort Danso