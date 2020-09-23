His three goals included his famously monstrous strike that won the BBC Match of the Day Goal of the Month of September.

READ MORE: Adam Kwarasey regrets playing for Black Stars- Odartey Lamptey

Yeboah lashed onto a poor headed clearance by a Wimbledon defender, controlled the ball with his chest and cushioned it with his thigh, before unleashing a thunderous volley with his right foot into the back of the net.

The hat-trick was the first-ever by a Ghanaian player in the history of the English Premier League.

Tony Yeboah spent two seasons in the EPL and bagged a total of 24 goals, which made him the highest-scoring Ghanaian player in the league.

His enviable feat was surpassed by Jordan Ayew in 2020 when he netted his 25th Premier League goal.