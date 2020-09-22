Kwarasey born to a Ghanaian father and a Norwegian mother had the chance to either play for the Black Stars or the European country, but he committed the future of his international football to the West African football powerhouse.

The 32-year-old participated in the 2012 Africa Cup (AFCON) and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Germany. He started in goal for the Black Stars in the team's opening match, a 2–1 defeat against the United States in Natal.

Kwarasey lost his starting place in Ghana’s clash against Germany and Portugal and subsequently decided to quit the Black Stars, after it was alleged that Asamoah Gyan and John Boye told coach James Kwesi Appiah to drop him because of his lack of understanding of any of the Ghanaian languages.

Nii Odartey Lamptey who played for the Black Stars in the 1990s says Adam Kwarasey has regretted playing for Ghana.

Odartey Lamptey

“I know where Kwarasey came from and all that. If Kwarasey decides to open his mouth and tell you what he went through… He regrets playing for Ghana”, Odartey told Akoma FM

Odartey was discussing Ghana’s attempt to lure Brighton star Tariq Lamptey who is one of many young footballers the country is courting.

He said until the players are assured of their comfort during and after their footballing careers, they will ‘never’ pick’ Ghana ahead of those countries.

“These children monitor social media a lot so you can’t tell me he’ll let go the benefit he will enjoy from England and play for Ghana. I wish it will happen but I’m telling you point blank it will be very difficult for a player nurtured outside to play for Ghana”.

“It will never happen because they look at the benefit and consider what they’ll go through in Ghana and no one will choose what we go through. I may be wrong but there is no way we can convince these guys”.

Another player that Ghana was chasing was Anderlecht winger Jeremy Doku and Odartey has revealed why the youngster chose Belgium over Ghana.

“I went to Belgium and I met Doku and his parents and we had interactions. You could feel his parents didn’t want him to play for Ghana. If you look at the difficulties some players who switched nationality to Ghana …,” he added.