The expected joy of the 2012/2013 Ghana football season was delivered as goals in either half from Kofi Nti Boakye gave the Premier League champions Asante Kotoko their Cup triumph.

Kotoko enjoyed most of the possession and efensive lapses by New Edubiase handed Kotoko both goals but the Porcupine Warriors showed more quality on the day than the side from Bekwai in the traditional curtain raiser to the new season.

Nti Boakye latched onto a weak header by Edubiase's central defender Richard Adjei to his goalkeeper Iddrisu Salia as the Kotoko striker rounded the keeper and volleyed into the empty goal after 17 minutes of the first half.

Kotoko held onto the slim lead to end the first half 1-0 up.

The Edubiase lads returned from the interval and just after restarting the game, paid dearly for another poor back-pass, this time to their central defence.

The Kotoko striker again was quick to win the ball and surged towards goal before going past two markers to drive a shot into the near post of goalkeeper Salia.

The Super Cup is played between the premiership champion and FA Cup winner to precede the start of the football season.