‘Maximum respect for this humble man’ – Tony Baffoe eulogises Arsene Wenger

He also revealed his respect for the legendary 71-year-old manager, who he referred to as a “humble person.”

“I was very happy to exchange with a great coach -great personality and last but not least a great human being!” he wrote on Twitter.

“I have nothing but respect and admiration for Mr Arsene Wenger maximum respect for this humble person.”

Baffoe played for the Black Stars in the early 90s and was captain of the team during the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The retired defender currently serves as the Deputy Secretary-General for Football and Development for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Meanwhile, Wenger spent over two decades Arsenal where he won several trophies, including three Premier League titles.