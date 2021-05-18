‘Maximum respect for this humble man’ – Tony Baffoe eulogises Arsene Wenger

Baffoe recently had an exchange with the Frenchman and described him as a great coach with great personality.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe has only kind words for Arsene Wenger after meeting the former Arsenal manager.
Baffoe recently had an exchange with the Frenchman and described him as a great coach with great personality.
He also revealed his respect for the legendary 71-year-old manager, who he referred to as a “humble person.”
“I was very happy to exchange with a great coach -great personality and last but not least a great human being!” he wrote on Twitter.
“I have nothing but respect and admiration for Mr Arsene Wenger maximum respect for this humble person.”
Baffoe played for the Black Stars in the early 90s and was captain of the team during the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The retired defender currently serves as the Deputy Secretary-General for Football and Development for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
Meanwhile, Wenger spent over two decades Arsenal where he won several trophies, including three Premier League titles.
He also led the Gunners to seven FA Cup titles, seven Community Shields and a Champions League final in 2006.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh