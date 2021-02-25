A few new faces have been drafted into Ghana’s the starting line-up to face Cameroon this afternoon.

Uzair Alhassan has replaced the injured Nathaniel Adjei, while Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye and Philomon Baffour maintained their positions in the team.

Emmanuel Essiam joins Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Patrick Mensah as a midfield trio, with Mathew Anim Cudjoe, Precious Boah and Afriyie Barnie leading the attack.

Ghana progressed to the quarter-final of the competition after finishing third in Group C, behind the Gambia and Morocco.

Meanwhile, Cameroon topped group A with a 100% record after securing wins against Uganda, Mauritania and Mozambique.

Here’s how the Black Satellites will line-up against Cameroon:

21. Danlad Ibrahim

2. Philomon Baffour

5. Frank Kwabena Assinki

26. Uzair Alhassan

23. Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye

6. Emmanuel Essiam

13. Patrick Mensah

22. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

7. Mathew Anim Cudjoe

9. Percious Boah

10. Daniel Afriyie Barnie (C)

Subs

William Emmanuel Ensu (1), Nathaniel Adjei (4), Ivan Anokye Mensah (14), David Kudjo(12) Samuel Koshie Agbenyega (19) Frank Boateng (24), Emmanuel Agyemang Duah (25), James Ampofo(30), Ofori McCarthy (15), Joselpho Barnes (27)