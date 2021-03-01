Ghana will face the Young Scorpions this afternoon at 16:00 GMT for a place in the final of the youth competition.

Danlad Ibrahim maintains his place between the sticks, while the back four of Philomon Baffour, Frank Kwabena Assinki, Uzair Alhassan and Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye also remains unchanged.

The midfield trio of Emmanuel Essiam, Patrick Mensah and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku also remains intact, but Mathew Anim Cudjo is replaced by Mohammed Sulemana.

Meanwhile, Precious Boah and Daniel Afriyie Barnie, who doubles as skipper of the side, lead in the attack.

Ghana is aiming to win its fourth Africa U-20 Cup of Nations and will also be looking to avenge a 2-1 defeat suffered at the hands of Gambia during the group stages of the tournament.

Here’s how the Black Satellites will line-up against Gambia:

21. Danlad Ibrahim

2. Philomon Baffour

5. Frank Kwabena Assinki

26. Uzair Alhassan

23. Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye

6. Emmanuel Essiam

13. Patrick Mensah

22. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

11. Mohammed Sulemana

9. Precious Boah

10. Daniel Afriyie Barnie (C)