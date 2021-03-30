RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

UEFA postpones virus-hit Lyon v PSG women's Champions League tie

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

UEFA on Tuesday accepted coronavirus-hit Lyon's request to postpone their women's Champion League quarter-final second leg with Paris Saint-Germain scheduled for Wednesday.

Jean-Michel Aulas became Lyon club president in 1987

Photo: AFP

On Monday, the defending champions asked European football's governing body to delay the game.

Recommended articles

"We have six, maybe seven cases, and the whole women's team are contact cases," Aulas said.

UEFA on Tuesday confirmed the fixture was "postponed" without elaborating.

Seven-time winners Lyon are leading 1-0 after last week's first leg and Aulas had a date in mind for the return match.

"Maybe at the time we're meant to play Le Havre on April 17," Aulas said.

PSG qualified for the last eight despite forfeiting the second leg of their last-16 tie against Sparta Prague following a coronavirus outbreak of their own.

The Parisians had been placed under quarantine by French health authorities after a number of positive Covid tests.

As a result, Sparta were awarded a 3-0 victory, but PSG still progressed having won the first leg 5-0 at home.

Next month, France host England on April 9 and World Cup winners the US four days later.

Aulas, 72, said he would prefer if his squad members, including defender Wendie Renard, chose against playing in the matches.

"Those who are affected won't join up with their national teams and we will hold talks about those who are contact cases," he said.

"It would be a shame to let them go, because they're just friendlies for France."

jta/ama/dga/nr/pb/jc

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Gory accident on KNUST campus kills two students, three others injured

“I cut her neck with a cutlass; pastor said she was a witch” - Woman says after killing mother

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband