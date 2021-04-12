US women to appeal over equal pay as working conditions approved

"We are pleased that the Court has approved the equal working conditions that the USWNT Players have fought for many years to achieve," spokeswoman Molly Levinson said.

"Finally, giving these athletes access to facilities, training, care, and professional support is the next step needed in the long and hard work to grow the game of women's football.

"Now that this is behind us, we intend to appeal the Court's equal pay decision, which does not account for the fact that women players have been paid at lesser rates than men who do the same job."

The United States Soccer Federation said it hoped to reach a settlement with the women's team over the pay dispute and insisted the organisation was "100 percent committed to equal pay."

"We have offered the USWNT the identical compensation provided to our men's players for all matches controlled by US Soccer," US Soccer said in a statement.