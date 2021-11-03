Valentina Fradegrada: Meet Kevin-Prince Boateng’s new girlfriend who’s an Italian model

Boateng and Melissa have a son named Maddox and officially got married in 2016 before their divorce four years later.

Pulse Ghana

Just a few months after their divorce, the footballer seems to have already moved on after entering into a new relationship with Valentina Fradegrada.

Fradegrada is an Italian model and is widely credited as the inventor of the 'upside-down bikini' fashion craze.

Boateng and his new girlfriend recently announced their relationship by sharing romantic photos and videos on their social media accounts.

Covering their bed, floor and bathtub in red rose petals, the caption to the lovely post read: "Finally."

In a separate post on his Instagram stories, Boateng shared a photo in which he was kissing Fradegrada and captioned it “Love you.”

The 34-year-old returned to his boyhood club Hertha Berlina as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza in June.

