It would be recalled that Augustine Oppong who is a staunch supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko lost his eye after a stray bullet fired by a policeman to control aggrieved fans who charged at the match officials following a home defeat by the Porcupine Warriors against Berekum Chelsea accidentally hit his eye.

He was hospitalized at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and despite being discharged months ago, he has now got his lost eye replaced after a successful surgery.

The Supporters wing of the club came to the aid of the injured supporter and funded his surgery and his eye replaced.

"God bless the leadership of NCC.I thank them and Dr. Kyei"-Augustine Oppong said in an interview on Nhyira FM