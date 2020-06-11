Gyan goal goal scoring journey started in 2003 against Somolia. His tally now stands at 51 goals and he is Ghana's all-time top scorer in international games.

The Black Stars started off like a house on fire as they hit the back of the net twice in the first 15 minutes of the encounter.

The deadlock was broken by Asamoah Gyan, who headed home Thomas Agyepong’s cross – to make it 1-0 to Ghana ten minutes into the game.

It was soon 2-0 to Ghana five minutes later after John Boye controlled the ball beautifully, before beating Ethiopia goalkeeper Abel Mamo.

Holland-based midfielder Agyepong, who was making his international debut for Ghana, was looking lively for the home side.

The attacker showed some good skills in the 22nd minute, before unleashing a shot which was blocked and cleared away by Walia Ibex.

The Black Stars continued to pile pressure on the Walia Ibex defence as they looked to extend their lead and they did make it 3-0.

Ebenezer Ofori was the man who beat Mamo this time when his thunderous left-footed effort hit the back of the net five minutes before the halftime break

Ghana were leading 3-0 during the halftime following an entertaining first half which was dominated by the home side.

The Black Stars continued to press Walia Ibex in the second half and they extended their lead through Raphael Dwamena, who was also making his debut for Ghana.

The bulky striker hit the back of the net from close range from a rebound – making it 4-0 to Ghana with the Ethiopia defence caught ball watching.

Dwamena then completed his brace on the hour-mark – scoring from close range after Mamo failed to hold onto the ball and the striker made it 5-0 to Ghana.

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori was finally seriously tested towards the 70th minute when he was forced into a good save by Ethiopia winger Shimelis Bekele from a free-kick.

Afriyie Acquah, a defensive midfielder by trade, was introduced by Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah in the closing stages of the match as home side looked to contain Ethiopia.

The Walia Ibex were unable to grab a late consolation goal as keeper Richard Ofori was alert in the dying minutes of the match and ultimately, Ghana ran out 5-0 winners