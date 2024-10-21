ADVERTISEMENT
‘Thank you, Lord,’ - Nigeria striker Victor Boniface after surviving dangerous accident

Mandela Anuvabe

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Okoh Boniface has taken to social media to thank God following a terrifying car accident that left his car wrecked and a minor hand injury.

Boniface was reportedly involved in an accident following his last-minute winner in his club’s 2-1 triumph over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

German media reported that the Nigerian forward, who was a passenger in the car, was rushed to the hospital with minor hand injuries.

A statement by the Hessen state police noted that the accident happened on Sunday morning.

“A 28-year-old was driving a Mercedes in the middle of three lanes in the direction of Frankfurt when, according to his own account, he lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue and collided sideways with a truck that was driving in the right lane next to the Mercedes,” the statement said.

German news website Bild confirmed that Boniface only sustained two minor injuries to his hand and is doing fine.

Boniface earlier shared the aftermath of the accident on his Instagram story but later deleted it.

He has now, however, also confirmed that he’s doing fine after the accident. He shared a picture of him in the hospital with the caption “Thank you, Lord."

Victor Boniface
Victor Boniface Pulse Ghana

On Sunday morning, he expressed gratitude to God for saving his life in a post on X: “God is the greatest.”

The 23-year-old was a key player in the Bayer Leverkusen squad that won the Bundesliga last season. The Super Eagles forward has already netted 10 times in all competitions for his club this season.

