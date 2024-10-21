‘Thank you, Lord,’ - Nigeria striker Victor Boniface after surviving dangerous accident

German media reported that the Nigerian forward, who was a passenger in the car, was rushed to the hospital with minor hand injuries.

A statement by the Hessen state police noted that the accident happened on Sunday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A 28-year-old was driving a Mercedes in the middle of three lanes in the direction of Frankfurt when, according to his own account, he lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue and collided sideways with a truck that was driving in the right lane next to the Mercedes,” the statement said.

German news website Bild confirmed that Boniface only sustained two minor injuries to his hand and is doing fine.

Boniface confirms he’s doing well

Boniface earlier shared the aftermath of the accident on his Instagram story but later deleted it.

He has now, however, also confirmed that he’s doing fine after the accident. He shared a picture of him in the hospital with the caption “Thank you, Lord."

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

On Sunday morning, he expressed gratitude to God for saving his life in a post on X: “God is the greatest.”

The 23-year-old was a key player in the Bayer Leverkusen squad that won the Bundesliga last season. The Super Eagles forward has already netted 10 times in all competitions for his club this season.