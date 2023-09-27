ADVERTISEMENT
Victor Osimhen deletes all Napoli photos on Instagram after silly TikTok video

Emmanuel Ayamga

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has deleted all photos and videos related to the club following a social media video that sought to mock him.

The Nigerian has had a difficult start to the season and missed a penalty in Napoli’s goalless draw against Bologna in Serie A last Sunday.

The Italian champions subsequently made a post on their TikTok account, where videos mocking Osimhen went viral.

The first video contained silly content that put the photo of the striker on display and labelled him as a coconut.

In a separate video, he was ridiculed was appealing for the penalty against Bologna and then missing from the spot.

Following massive backlash on social media, Napoli’s TikTok account deleted both videos, although the player’s agent Roberto Calenda has threatened legal action.

“What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted,” Calenda said.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

Osimhen was linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, although he ultimately decided to stay at Napoli.

The striker has, however, stalled on extending his contract with the Italian side.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

