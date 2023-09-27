Victor Osimhen deletes all Napoli photos on Instagram after silly TikTok video

The Italian champions subsequently made a post on their TikTok account, where videos mocking Osimhen went viral.

The first video contained silly content that put the photo of the striker on display and labelled him as a coconut.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate video, he was ridiculed was appealing for the penalty against Bologna and then missing from the spot.

Following massive backlash on social media, Napoli’s TikTok account deleted both videos, although the player’s agent Roberto Calenda has threatened legal action.

“What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable. A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted,” Calenda said.

“A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Osimhen was linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, although he ultimately decided to stay at Napoli.