The title Ngoryifia-Doemenyotor is translated as the ‘Kind-hearted, Progressive Chief’.

Asamoah Gyan in accepting the title said that the community cannot depend solely on government, hence it is incumbent on individuals and corporate bodies to contribute their quota in solving societal problems.

“We have accepted the UN’s sustainable development goals and we must all contribute to it’s achievement with as little as we can do,” Asamoah Gyan said.

The installation was in recognition of Asamoah Gyan’s solution to the long-term water crisis that was facing the College of education.

The 33-year-old has provided St. Francis College of Education with a $3,000 mechanized borehole to help curb the water problems which has been a major challenge to the school

Students prior to the provision of the borehole walked 2.5 kilometers to a stream to fetch water for the school’s kitchen and their private use.

The school has put in place a payment plan to settle the debt owed the Ghana Water Company, hence pays GHC5,000 every month to reduce their debt.

Asamoah Gyan and his Black Stars teammates will be hosted by the President of the Republic of Ghana on Thursday and as part of the reception, a dinner will be organised to say farewell to the team, before they leave for Dubai for preparation towards the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.