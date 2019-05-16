The 23-year-old after receiving a pass from his playing mate outside the 18-yard box struck a well-calculated shot that caught goalkeeper Jacob Peterson off guard.

Donsu’s goalzo scored just before the half-time break stood as the only goal of the game and won Colorado Switchbacks all the three points.

Colorado Switchbacks after the half time break dominated their opponents and managed to hold on to their 1-0 first-half lead.

The victory was a good response for the hosts after their defeat at Las Vegas to bring their 2019 season on track.

The game also featured Kwasi Donsu’s former Medeama teammate Ibrahim Yaro.

The 23-year-old was famous on the local scene when he was a player of Medeama for his trademark long-range goals and for scoring a lot of goals from dead ball situations.

It would be recalled that he scored as many as 15 goals three seasons ago in the Ghana Premier League, despite being a midfielder with 12 goals coming from free-kicks, a feat which would be envied by even world class players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Kwasi Donsu joined the U.S side from Medeama last year.

The Switchbacks will either travel to Phoenix Rising FC or host New Mexico United in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup on May 29th, depending on who wins their matchup.