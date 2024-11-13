ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Jerry Afriyie scores an overhead kick in Black Galaxies' win over Attram De Visser

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

Ghanaian teen sensation Jerry Afriyie lit up the University of Ghana Stadium with a spectacular bicycle kick goal as the Black Galaxies defeated Attram De Visser 2-1 in a friendly on Wednesday.

Jerry-Afriyie
Jerry-Afriyie

The 17-year-old Sunyani Thought FC striker opened the scoring in style, setting the momentum for the home-based side before Hafiz Ibrahim sealed the victory with a second goal.

Afriyie, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s promising football talents, showcased his knack for scoring impressive goals and further demonstrated his potential with this acrobatic finish.

Recently named Best Player at the 2024 WAFU B Championship in Togo, where he clinched the Golden Boot with five goals, Afriyie is gearing up for his 18th birthday next month with a series of strong performances.

Watch the goal here

Afriyie’s talent has not gone unnoticed. He has received praise from his coaches, who see a bright future for the rising star. “With Jerry, we're really happy because he's a very hungry lad, down to earth, and, you know, he's a goal scorer,” Black Satellite coach Desmond Ofei commented.

Believing in Afriyie’s qualities and abilities, Ofei envisions a future for him in European football and, eventually, with the Black Stars. “His future looks very, very bright. It’s up to him to take the next step—hopefully to Europe, to join a good team, and eventually get an opportunity with the Black Stars.”

Eager to follow in the footsteps of Ghanaian football greats like Asamoah Gyan, Afriyie hopes to make his mark with the Black Stars, adding another chapter to Ghana’s rich football legacy.

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

