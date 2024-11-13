Video: Jerry Afriyie scores an overhead kick in Black Galaxies' win over Attram De Visser

Afriyie, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s promising football talents, showcased his knack for scoring impressive goals and further demonstrated his potential with this acrobatic finish.

Recently named Best Player at the 2024 WAFU B Championship in Togo, where he clinched the Golden Boot with five goals, Afriyie is gearing up for his 18th birthday next month with a series of strong performances.

The bigger future

Afriyie’s talent has not gone unnoticed. He has received praise from his coaches, who see a bright future for the rising star. “With Jerry, we're really happy because he's a very hungry lad, down to earth, and, you know, he's a goal scorer,” Black Satellite coach Desmond Ofei commented.

Believing in Afriyie’s qualities and abilities, Ofei envisions a future for him in European football and, eventually, with the Black Stars. “His future looks very, very bright. It’s up to him to take the next step—hopefully to Europe, to join a good team, and eventually get an opportunity with the Black Stars.”