ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Black Stars problem is not coaching – Saddick Adams

Mandela Anuvabe

Renowned sports journalist Saddick Adams says that Ghana’s senior men's national team's problem is not due to coaching.

The Black Stars problem is not coaching – Saddick Adams
The Black Stars problem is not coaching – Saddick Adams

He believes the situation goes beyond just the technical team, but poor management of the team overall has also contributed to the Black Stars' drop in form.

Recommended articles

The 2018 GJA Sports Journalist of the Year added that a lack of strategic planning has negatively affected the team’s performance.

“The problem is that what’s the definition of a top-class coach? He quizzed, adding: “I would think that Chris Hughton, in this context, is a top coach. Any coach who has coached in the Premier League is a top-class coach.

“We have gone for mediocre; we have gone for top-class coaches. None of them is working, so you cannot attribute it to coaching,” he told Ghanaweb.

ADVERTISEMENT
Saddick Adams (In white)
Saddick Adams (In white) Pulse Ghana

Ghana’s talented group of players, he noted, is not being managed effectively.

“It is purely managerial and a lack of talent pool that we have to build into the team. We have the talent but lack the organisation and planning to utilise them because the coaches will only add the managerial aspect of it.

“Managing the players’ egos, managing their lifestyle, managing what they do, and tactics count,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Black Stars
Black Stars Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars will have their last training session tomorrow after touching down in Angola today. They will then take on the Palancas Negras on Friday in Luanda at 7 PM local time.

Their last Group F qualifying round match will be against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco are bleak.

Mandela Anuvabe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
2024 Elections Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
December 7, 2024
Election Day. Get Involved!

Trending

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Otto Addo to name Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger today

AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Otto Addo to name Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger today

Thomas Partey: Otto Addo explains why he dropped Arsenal star for Angola, Niger games

'He wanted to come' - Otto Addo explains why he dropped Thomas Partey for Angola, Niger games

‘It’s a dream come true’ - Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi on debut Black Stars call-up

‘It’s a dream come true’ - Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi on debut Black Stars call-up

Inaki Williams

2025 AFCON Qualifiers: Inaki Williams ruled out of Ghana games due to injury