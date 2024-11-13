Black Stars problem is not coaching – Saddick Adams

The 2018 GJA Sports Journalist of the Year added that a lack of strategic planning has negatively affected the team’s performance.

“The problem is that what’s the definition of a top-class coach? He quizzed, adding: “I would think that Chris Hughton, in this context, is a top coach. Any coach who has coached in the Premier League is a top-class coach.

“We have gone for mediocre; we have gone for top-class coaches. None of them is working, so you cannot attribute it to coaching,” he told Ghanaweb.

Ghana’s talented group of players, he noted, is not being managed effectively.

“It is purely managerial and a lack of talent pool that we have to build into the team. We have the talent but lack the organisation and planning to utilise them because the coaches will only add the managerial aspect of it.

“Managing the players’ egos, managing their lifestyle, managing what they do, and tactics count,” he added.

Ghana up against Angola and Niger

The Black Stars will have their last training session tomorrow after touching down in Angola today. They will then take on the Palancas Negras on Friday in Luanda at 7 PM local time.

Their last Group F qualifying round match will be against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, 2024.