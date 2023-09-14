Peru hosted Brazil in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, with the Selecao on an impressive run of form.
Video shows Peru spiritualists ‘tying up’ Neymar before World Cup qualifier against Brazil
Some Peruvian shamans decided to take Neymar into the spiritual realms in a bid to neutralise him ahead of their country’s game against Brazil.
Having seen Brazil thrash Bolivia 5-1 four days earlier with Neymar scoring twice to overtake Pele as the country’s all-time top scorer, some Peruvians decided to take matters into their own hands.
A video circulating on social media, showed the spiritualists trying to ‘tie down’ Neymar to neutralise him before the game against Peru.
Their shenanigans, however, had little impact as Neymar provided the all-important assist for Marquinhos to score in the dying embers of the game, as Brazil ran out as 1-0 winners.
Meanwhile, Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has commended Neymar for breaking Pele’s record, which had stood for decades.
"Many did not know what he would come to do, and he came to do what he did: have fun, score two goals and break the record,” Diniz said.
"He is a very big idol, people must recognize him and accept him. It’s good to live this with him. I have a feeling this is just the beginning of a bright future with the 'Selecao' from here on and also with his club team.”
Neymar, now 31, remains a key player for Brazil despite joining Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in the summer.
