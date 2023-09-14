Video shows Peru spiritualists ‘tying up’ Neymar before World Cup qualifier against Brazil

Having seen Brazil thrash Bolivia 5-1 four days earlier with Neymar scoring twice to overtake Pele as the country’s all-time top scorer, some Peruvians decided to take matters into their own hands.

A video circulating on social media, showed the spiritualists trying to ‘tie down’ Neymar to neutralise him before the game against Peru.

Their shenanigans, however, had little impact as Neymar provided the all-important assist for Marquinhos to score in the dying embers of the game, as Brazil ran out as 1-0 winners.

Meanwhile, Brazil coach Fernando Diniz has commended Neymar for breaking Pele’s record, which had stood for decades.

"Many did not know what he would come to do, and he came to do what he did: have fun, score two goals and break the record,” Diniz said.

"He is a very big idol, people must recognize him and accept him. It’s good to live this with him. I have a feeling this is just the beginning of a bright future with the 'Selecao' from here on and also with his club team.”

