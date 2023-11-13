Video: Tears flow as Ghanaians organise funeral for England legend Bobby Charlton in Accra

In videos that have gone viral on social media, members of the group are seen clad in red and black attires to mark the occasion, while some also shed tears.

Charlton, who won the European Cup and World Cup, passed away at the age of 86 on 21 October, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands of people were at Manchester Cathedral while others gathered at Old Trafford to mourn Charlton, whose funeral is taking place today in England.

Among those present to pay their respects to the deceased are ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Some of the Red Devils’ former players are also present, including Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Roy Keane, Steve Bruce, Paddy Crerand and Andy Cole.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s current England players Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were also in attendance at the funeral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Reds manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is there too with England boss Gareth Southgate and the Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association.

Manchester United legend Bryan Robson exalted Charlton as someone who wasn’t just a great player but also a great person.

"Sir Bob was the first one after I signed the contract to come and say it's a great club, enjoy yourself here.