READ MORE: Ghana’s Black Meteors escape plane crash en route to Gabon

The impressive midfielder was joined by his family and friends at the seat of government but details of the visit remain unknown.

Partey is in Accra for two international assignments and played the entire duration in the 1-0 win over Kenya on Saturday.

Watch Thomas Partey's visit to the Jubilee House to meet Ghana president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo