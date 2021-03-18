The 35-year-old scored the only goal for Legon Cities as the Ghana Premier League side lost 3-1 to the Black Stars.

Gyan hasn’t played competitive football since last December after battling a series of niggling injuries.

The former Sunderland and Udinese forward returned to the Ghana Premier League at the start of the season but has rarely featured for Legon Cities.

Asamoah Gyan scored in Legon Cities' 3-1 loss to the Black Stars

On Wednesday, though, he was in action when his side took on Ghana’s national team in a test match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Mubarak Wakaso, Kwame Opoku and Imoro Salifu ensured the Black Stars won the game, but Gyan equally had his name on the scoresheet.

The striker scored Legon Cities’ consolation goal after expertly converting a penalty in the second half.

The Black Stars are currently camping in preparation for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers this month.

CK Akonnor’s side will face South Africa on March 25, before hosting São Tomé and Principe four days later.

Ghana sits at the top of Group C with points but will need at least a point from their next two games to qualify for the Mundial.

Watch Gyan’s penalty goal against the Black Stars below: