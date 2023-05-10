Video: Yaw Dabo goes viral on Spanish tabloid Marca with analysis of Real Madrid

In a video posted by the popular Spanish tabloid Marca, the Kumawood actor is seen analyzing the encounter between the two top sides at the Santiago Bernabeu in Spain.
Ghanaian actor and football administrator Yaw Dabo is currently trending on social media for his analysis on the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City yesterday.
Yaw Dabo is seen in the video talking about the prowess of Real Madrid in the European Cup competition and the threat of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.
“We don’t fear Haaland, we only fear Kelvin De Bruyne. Haaland cannot score against Real Madrid”, he said in the video.
Dabo was also asked how old is he by the Marca reporter and he responded by saying 24 years and this has generated some interesting responses from Ghanaians on social media.
Below are some of the comments on Yaw Dabo's age:
