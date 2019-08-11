According to him politics shouldn’t be based on money but the level of competence.

With much optimism of winning the NDC parliamentary primary slated for 24th August and annexing the constituency seat for the NDC come 2020 general elections, he promised on TV3 NewDay he will campaign on issue-based devoid of character assassination.

When voted for, John Dumelo said sanitation would be his top priority as well as job creation and security.

He said the NDC is battle ready to win back the Ayawaso West next year. He commended the NDC former parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Delali Kwasi Brempong for his marvellous works over the years.

Mr. Dumelo added that though being popular shouldn’t be the baseline to measure one’s competence in politics, he said his popularity is just a plus for him to be able to deliver and meet the expectations of the people he is representing when given the nod. ‘

“If you have popularity you have to deliver because if you don’t deliver all eyes on you. So if you go to parliament and don’t speak then just shout ‘yeah yeah’ and ‘no no’, people will say ‘aaah’ we’ve given you the mandate and you aren’t doing anything four years on you will come back to the people to vote for you and you have to be accountable’’.

He indicated that his family have been supportive of his ambition to enter into politics because they always knew his passion for it and was just worried about negative comments being levelled against him on social media.

However, he said, all those comments motivate him to push his willingness to be the bridge between the elite and the masses and also fight for the rights of the people.

Meanwhile John Dumelo is competing with Suzzy Afua Adoboe for the parliamentary primary this month.

credit: 3news