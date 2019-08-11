The left-footed midfielder put the Porcupine Warriors into the lead with a spectacular free kick in the 64th minute.

The free kick was pick of the goals, as it floated, curled and dipped over the wall and past the helpless goalkeeper. In truth, the wall might as well have not bothered. It was always going in.

Kotoko, however, lost the game 3-2.

It was Kano Pillars who made the perfected start by taking the lead in the 13th minute but Kotoko staged a strong fightback in the second half to equalise and take the lead before the 70th minute mark.

New recruit Justice Blay headed in from close range to draw parity before Asiamah scored with a direct freekick.

Kano Pillars, however, equalised in the 71st minute and scored the winning goal two minutes later.

Watch video below...