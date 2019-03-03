The Porcupine Warriors hit the ground running by dominating and outscoring Nkana FC in the early stages of the game.

Abdul Fatawu Safiu fired Kotoko into the lead in the 4th minute, with a long ranger, thanks to poor goalkeeping from Allan Chibwe in post.

Before, Emmanuel Gyamfi, finished off Daniel Darkwah’s rebound, after Chibwe had failed to deal with the situation earlier on.

Martin Antwi registered the third goal for Kumasi Asante Kotoko from a well-calculated free-kick in the 24th minute.

Nkana FC were compelled to replace goalkeeper Allan Chibwe with Kelvin Malunga in the 30th minute.

Kwame Boncu was the most outstanding Kotoko player on the field. His take on, passes and his ability to win balls was exceptional on the day.

Songne Yacouba, Kotoko’s marksman made his usual runs and tormented the Nkana FC defence, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The second half unlike the first half was a ding dong affair and Nkana FC came into the game and called Felix Annan who was on holiday in the first half to duty.