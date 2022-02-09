Watch: Kwame Despite and friends display skills at 60th birthday football match

The owner of the Despite Group of Companies celebrated his birthday in the company of members of the affluent East Legon Executive Fitness Club, which he is a part of.

Dressed in white shirts, the group flew in a chartered flight to the Ashanti region to make some donations as part of the birthday celebrations.

Former Ghana defender Samuel Kuffour was spotted among the members of the club, which is made up of some of the wealthiest men in the country.

Kuffour, Kwame Despite and others then displayed their football skills to crown the birthday celebrations and to also keep fit.

"We play football here every Sunday but today we did it special because there was 'founder' written on the back of the jersey and Despite at 60 in front. It is something we planned to honour him,” the Ex- Bayern centre-back said after the match.