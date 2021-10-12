RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Watch: Milovan Rajevac shows off dancing skills during jama ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac joined his players in a hot jama session ahead of the Black Stars’ game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Rajevac’s side is up against the Warriors in a double-header FIFA World Cup qualifier, as both teams look to qualify from Group G.

The Black defeated the Warriors 3-1 in Cape Coast on Saturday and are now aiming for a double over the southern African nation.

Following a short training on Monday evening, the Black Stars were at their playful best by singing and dancing.

Rajevac wasn’t left out, as he joined his players in singing and dancing ahead of their important game against Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the Serbian coach is likely to pick a similar line-up to the one that won against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The Black Stars rode their luck against the Warriors in their last meeting, but goals from Kudus Mohammed, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew were enough to seal an important home win.

Zimbabwe were, however, no pushovers and were very lively in the second half after snatching the equaliser through captain Knowledge Musona.

It remains to be seen how both teams will fare in this return fixture, following a close encounter last Saturday.

Watch Rajevac’s dancing skills during the Black Stars’ jama session below:

