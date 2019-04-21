The former TP Mazembe star found the back of the net in the 53rd minute

Junior Flemmings drove into the box down the left side. With some space to shoot, he sent the ball across the ball, instead, to a waiting Asante.

After taking a touch, Asante drilled the ball to beat the goalkeeper for the fourth and final goal of the match.

In the 37th minute, Solomon Asante streaked down the right flank and slid a grass-cutting cross into the box for an on-rushing Jason Johnson, who beat his defender to the ball and beat the goalkeeper at the net to make it 2-0.